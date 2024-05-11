Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Citizens stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 million and a PE ratio of 12.20. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.86.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.