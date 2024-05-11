Citizens, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Citizens has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $122.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 10.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 69.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 135,069 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citizens during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald Shields purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,567.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

