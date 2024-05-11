Citigroup Cuts Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $3.25

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Angi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Angi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 626,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,029. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $85,643. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Angi by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

