Chorus Aviation Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million.
Shares of CHR stock opened at C$2.22 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$429.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.27.
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.
