ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 62,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,928. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $935.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

