China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a growth of 417.9% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. 21,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,743. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $8.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Natural Resources in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

