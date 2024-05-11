Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 382,900 shares, a growth of 482.8% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSSEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,629. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.