Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Up 0.3 %

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,847. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $83.79 and a one year high of $132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPK

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.