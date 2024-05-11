Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 4,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,383. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.