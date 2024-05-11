Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAKE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.4 %

CAKE opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $2,335,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.