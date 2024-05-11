Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $169.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHKP

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 285,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $16,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $151.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.90. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.