Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.
Check-Cap Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check-Cap
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.