Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

