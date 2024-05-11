Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $139,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in State Street by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,658,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in State Street by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.04.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

