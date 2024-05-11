Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,513,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $140,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 131,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 92,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $45.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

