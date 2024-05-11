Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,198 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Illumina worth $128,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 120.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $242,758,000 after buying an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Illumina by 764.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 299,827 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after acquiring an additional 296,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,558,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $110.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.73. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $213.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

