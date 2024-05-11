Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,226,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $149,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

