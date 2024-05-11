Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of ResMed worth $148,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ResMed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 12,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 647.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $213.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $237.26.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,828 over the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

