Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $154.21 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,124,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $154,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

GLPI opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

