Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $135.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,928,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $135,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,238,000 after acquiring an additional 480,055 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,903,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at $157,270,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VMBS opened at $44.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

