Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $128.42 Million Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of Molina Healthcare worth $128,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,175,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,422,000 after buying an additional 22,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,234,000 after acquiring an additional 104,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $354.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.30 and its 200 day moving average is $371.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.