Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 83,037 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,984,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,037 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $152,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

HPE opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

