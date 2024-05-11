Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,385 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Xylem worth $146,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after buying an additional 864,711 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $74,297,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xylem by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Xylem by 32.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,528,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,133,000 after buying an additional 377,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $143.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $143.62.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

