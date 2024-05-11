Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,120 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Fortive worth $136,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,176,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 620,866 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,107,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,873,000 after acquiring an additional 512,414 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,850,000 after acquiring an additional 453,817 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,294,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,316,000 after purchasing an additional 260,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in Fortive by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 372,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after buying an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.