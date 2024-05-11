C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 299.2% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at C&F Financial

In other news, Director Paul C. Robinson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $97,815. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get C&F Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

CFFI stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 9,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,279. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.