CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VII

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 857,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 56.1% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 905,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 325,213 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 154.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 365,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 221,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Price Performance

NASDAQ CFFS opened at $10.84 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.