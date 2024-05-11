Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Holdings Lifted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Central Securities makes up approximately 3.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $7,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $37,180,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 132.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 23,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Central Securities by 15.6% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Stock Performance

NYSE:CET traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,162. Central Securities Co. has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

Central Securities Company Profile

In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.13 per share, with a total value of $32,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 83,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $64,403. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

