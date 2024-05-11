Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.83

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $7.46. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 195,336 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.