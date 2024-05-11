CEEK VR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $41.48 million and $1.71 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011687 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,681.23 or 0.99962062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013231 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004109 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05242568 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $1,531,971.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

