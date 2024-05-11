CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CCL Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$70.73. The company had a trading volume of 327,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.82 and a one year high of C$74.49.

In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. In related news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 5,206 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.28, for a total value of C$365,867.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,799 shares of company stock valued at $21,357,228. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.