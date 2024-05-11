Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,522. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,344.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,212,000 after acquiring an additional 860,244 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,463,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 350,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 636,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 333,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

