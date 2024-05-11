Casper Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $348.07 million and $6.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,595,141,884 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,811,042 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,593,879,314 with 12,000,607,949 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02808907 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,080,945.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

