Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

CARV opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

