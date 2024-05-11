Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.81. 2,553,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 55.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 350,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,717,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,306 shares of company stock worth $455,203. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

