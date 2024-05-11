Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 87.1% in April

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Caravelle International Group Stock Performance
Caravelle International Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 231,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,381. Caravelle International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.
Caravelle International Group Company Profile
