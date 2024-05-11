Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 87.1% in April

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,000 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

Caravelle International Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 231,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,381. Caravelle International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

