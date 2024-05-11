Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.14 per share, with a total value of C$185,700.00.

Bryan Deneve also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Bryan Deneve bought 5,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.80 per share, with a total value of C$179,005.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Bryan Deneve sold 600 shares of Capital Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.38, for a total transaction of C$23,025.84.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 455,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,172. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$33.90 and a 12 month high of C$46.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.02. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power Co. will post 3.2094897 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$44.45.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

