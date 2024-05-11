Capital One Financial Comments on GlycoMimetics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GlycoMimetics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Down 10.5 %

GLYC opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares during the period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycobiology-based therapies for cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and inflammatory diseases with unmet needs in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat AML, as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

