Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 15.2 %

Cantaloupe stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $490.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.51. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $570,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,270,694 shares in the company, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

