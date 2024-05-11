Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE CNNE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $474,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

