Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) to Issue $0.12 — Dividend

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Cannae Stock Performance
NYSE CNNE opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNNE
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cannae
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.