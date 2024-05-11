Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Premier alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Premier

Premier Stock Performance

Premier Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after acquiring an additional 471,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Premier by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Premier by 189.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 26.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.