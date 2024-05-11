Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $43.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STAA. William Blair raised STAAR Surgical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

STAA opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 136.61 and a beta of 0.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 1,750 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 179,135 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

