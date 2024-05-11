Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel Sells 50,000 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total value of C$3,544,500.00.

Tim Scott Gitzel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.16, for a total transaction of C$3,558,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 21,546 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.85, for a total transaction of C$1,440,350.10.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Tim Scott Gitzel sold 14,815 shares of Cameco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.14, for a total transaction of C$816,899.10.

Cameco Trading Down 2.6 %

TSE CCO opened at C$69.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27. The stock has a market cap of C$30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$35.65 and a 12 month high of C$72.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). Cameco had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of C$844.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.5829133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.44.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

