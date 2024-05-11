Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21), reports. Cambium Networks had a negative return on equity of 48.62% and a negative net margin of 50.94%. The firm had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Cambium Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.640–0.410 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.240–0.190 EPS.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CMBM opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $18.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 77.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 54.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

