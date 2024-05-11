CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16), reports. The company had revenue of $22.95 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%.

CaliberCos Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of CWD stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09.

Institutional Trading of CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.35% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

