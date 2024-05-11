Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 15.73 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 16.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of 15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of 14.87.

Insider Activity

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman acquired 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.55 per share, for a total transaction of 253,589.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

