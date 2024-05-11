Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Acquires 1,608 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $79,756.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,716.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 39,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,048. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Trading of Burke & Herbert Financial Services

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

