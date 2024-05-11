Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Bunge Global worth $134,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,706,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bunge Global by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Bunge Global stock opened at $106.03 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $100.00.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

