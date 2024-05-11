Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

BCHHF stock remained flat at $463.10 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.14. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $463.10.

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

