Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 173.2% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Stock Performance
BCHHF stock remained flat at $463.10 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.14. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $390.00 and a 1-year high of $463.10.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bucher Industries
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.