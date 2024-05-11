BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BTC Digital Stock Down 21.6 %
Shares of BTC Digital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 14,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,938. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.
About BTC Digital
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.