BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BTC Digital Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of BTC Digital stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 14,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,938. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

