Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Thomas J. Hollister Acquires 2,400 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Hollister acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $20,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $68,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 283,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,309. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $783.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,493,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,026,000 after buying an additional 870,327 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1,699.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 235,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 63,039 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

