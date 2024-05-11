Brokers Issue Forecasts for Johnson & Johnson’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.38 EPS.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.91 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $360.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.89.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after purchasing an additional 241,799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after purchasing an additional 498,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after purchasing an additional 975,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
